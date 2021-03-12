A beautiful weekend as we spring ahead into Daylight Saving Time

We've had one heck of a week here weather wise with temperatures in the 50s and 60s every day except yesterday, when we topped out near 48. Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week before we see more of those nice spring temps this weekend.

Friday high temperatures will stall in the low 40s as a cold front passes early on. High pressure slides in behind said cold front to keep the sunshine around all day. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

As a deepening low moves through the Rockies and into the Central Plains over the weekend, warmer air will get pushed up into Wisconsin. This will lead to high temperatures back into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, with breezy winds, we have a shot at hitting 60 again. Those winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph and we'll still have plenty of sunshine.

Saturday night you'll want to move your clocks forwards before bed. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am Sunday, March 14th. Our new sunrise times will be just after 7 am, while the sunset times will be after 7 pm for the next 9 months.

Sunday, we'll stay a bit cooler near 50 as that system moves further north. Monday we'll have the chance to see a mix of rain and/or snow during the day depending on the track of said system. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for the remainder of the week.