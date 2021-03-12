Negative impression of Chauvin gets another juror tossed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death has dismissed another potential jury member after she acknowledged having a negative view of the defendant. The woman said Friday that she has seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest and closely read news coverage of the case. Though she says she could set that aside and judge the case on the facts, former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney used one of his challenges to dismiss her. That repeats a pattern seen throughout the first week of jury selection. Six people have been seated so far in a process that could take three weeks or more.