Zion National Park search for woman cost $60K, report says

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park officials say a search last fall for a California woman who went missing for two weeks in the Utah park before being found alive cost about $60,000. The cost estimate was provided by park officials who also released investigative reports that reveal the search was about to be scaled back when Holly Suzanne Courtier of Los Angeles was found on Oct. 18th. The report says she was discovered in a hammock near a trail following a tip from someone who saw her there. Courtier spoke with rangers but what she told them was redacted from the report.