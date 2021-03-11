You Ask, We Answer: What should drivers do at the Menomonie St. crosswalk?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With temperatures rising, more pedestrians are using crosswalks.

Do area drivers know the rules of the road and sidewalks? Tonight's You Ask, We Answer comes from Heather who wonders what drivers should do at a flashing light crosswalk on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire - particularly once a person crosses the street but the lights are still flashing.

Does a driver have to wait until the lights turn off, or can the driver proceed with caution?

Riley McLennan with the Eau Claire Police Department has the answer.

"If the lights are flashing, and you come to a complete stop and notice there are no pedestrians coming through the crosswalk, you can proceed with caution through the crosswalk," McLennan said. "As it gets nicer out, there is going to be more pedestrians out walking and biking, so be sure to be cautious of that. They do have the right of way in traffic."

McLennan says a driver can receive a $200 citation for hitting a pedestrian inside of a crosswalk or potentially face criminal charges.