WI vaccine rollout currently tops in Midwest

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a slow start, Wisconsin is currently the top-ranked state in the Midwest for vaccine doses distributed per person according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC data broken down for doses given per 100,000 places Wisconsin 15th in the nation and first among Great Lakes/Midwestern states.

"When I look at the states that are ahead of us, they're all states with much smaller populations, except Massachusetts," said Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

The DHS dashboard for vaccine distribution showed Wednesday 19.1 percent of the state's residents received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 11 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.

Considering the biggest risk factor in COVID-19 deaths is age, perhaps the most encouraging stat was nearly two-thirds of the population 65 and older having received at least one dose and one-third of the group fully vaccinated.

In southern and southwestern Wisconsin, every county with the exception of Jefferson (18.3) had a higher rate of one-dose vaccinations than the total statewide figure.

Iowa County was among the leaders in the entire state with 24.7 percent of its population having received at least one dose.

DHS is expected to announce Thursday people younger than 65 with pre-existing health conditions are in the next group to become eligible for vaccination.

Van Dijk told reporters last week the agency would specify which conditions would get prioritization.

Mo Kharbat, Regional Vice President of Pharmacy Services for SSM Health, said he hoped DHS would prioritize chronic conditions in a manner that would keep the number of eligible people reasonable relative to the still-limited amount of supply coming into the state.

"We're hopeful that when the Department of Health Services announces the 1C group, that they do it based on knowledge that vaccine allocations will increase significantly in the next few weeks," Kharbat said.

While supply has increased to the point where at least 200,000 doses had been administered in each of the last five weeks, Van Dijk acknowledged demand, and vaccinators' capacity, still outpaced the available weekly supply.

"I just say to people, 'Hold on a couple more months, more vaccine is coming,'" she said. "We'll get it to you."