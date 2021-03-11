Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday urged Minnesota lawmakers to immediately pass legislation to fund a $150 million summer education package in his budget proposal that would attempt to remedy disruptions to students’ learning during the pandemic. The plan would feature funding for summer learning programs and field trips, as well as mental health support programs, summer preschool and college courses for graduating seniors. Walz asked state lawmakers to fund the program by April 15 to allow schools time to plan ahead and determine budgets for programs, staffing, and health and safety measures amid the pandemic.