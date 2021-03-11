UWEC to allow spectators at spring sporting events

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- While fans were barred from WIAC winter sports this season, UW-Eau Claire is easing up restrictions on spectators as the spring sports begin.

The university announced that fans will be allowed for Blugolds softball, baseball and women's lacrosse events moving forward. Face coverings will be required for all in attendance.

No tailgating is allowed and concessions won't be provided, but spectators may bring their own food to the games. Spectators will also be asked to leave the facility as soon as the contest ends.

UW-Eau Claire's softball team will play its first home games Friday and Saturday at Bollinger Fields.

