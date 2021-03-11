UW-Eau Claire economics class studying pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students are using their experience living through the COVID-19 pandemic to learn about its effects on economics.

"The empirical economics of the COVID-19 pandemic" is a class taught by Dr. Thomas Kemp at UW-Eau Claire. It teaches students how to gather and organize data. Students learn in small groups, which focus on different areas of the pandemic such as the drop in public transit use in Eau Claire compared to the rest of the nation as well as the complicated effects of the virus on supply chains.

He says learning about current economic issues helps students learn about economics more broadly.

"We can get students working on real-world events which they're generally more interested in which produces better results, right? Because aren't we all interested in things that affect us?" Kemp said. "And then second of all, this is a way in which we can really connect the work the students are doing here to the community."

To keep the research timely, he said the plan is to only have the course this semester, but is open to bringing it back in the future.