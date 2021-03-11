UN expert: Myanmar junta ‘murdered’ at least 70 since coup

GENEVA (AP) — An independent U.N. human rights expert says “credible reports” indicate Myanmar security forces have murdered at least 70 people, and cites growing evidence of crimes against humanity committed following last month’s coup. Thomas Andrews also upbraided the U.N. Security Council for an insufficient response to the violence. Speaking to the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, Andrews said violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day. He said now more than 2,000 have been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.