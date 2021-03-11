Meghan and Harry spark anger, soul-searching in UK media

LONDON (AP) — Meghan and Harry’s explosive TV interview was harshly critical of the British media, accused by the couple of racist bullying and personal attacks. Many in the media say that’s unfair. But others, especially journalists from minority backgrounds, hope the allegations will trigger a long-overdue reckoning with media misbehavior and lack of diversity. In the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan accused British tabloids of “attacking and inciting so much racism” and Harry said the royal family was “scared” of the tabloid press. The allegations have stirred a passionate response. Two senior British media figures who criticized the royal couple’s interview have lost their jobs, while some journalists say the industry is “in denial” about racism.