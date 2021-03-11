Tonight: Biden to announce all adult Americans will be eligible for vaccine by May 1

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - In his first primetime address to the nation on Thursday night, President Joe Biden will direct states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1 at the latest.

"The White House COVID-19 Response Team has concluded that our accelerated vaccination efforts will enable prioritized vaccinations to be far enough along by end of April that all eligibility restrictions for vaccinations can be lifted by May 1," the White House announced ahead of the president's remarks.

The president will also announce new steps in reopening schools across the U.S. now that he has signed the American Rescue Plan which allocates $130 billion to reopening schools.

"These dollars will help schools pay for the critical supplies to implement he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended mitigation strategies, hire more staff – and avoid laying off current staff – to accommodate the need for smaller class sizes due to physical distancing, and support children’s academic, social and emotional needs after a challenging year," the White House says.

Biden will announce plans to increase COVID-19 testing in schools.

