Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55, Lake Park-Audubon 46
Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 50
Albany 50, Mora 49
Alden-Conger 68, Mabel-Canton 60
Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Ashby 69, Parkers Prairie 43
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56, Red Lake County 48
Barnum 75, McGregor 37
Big Lake 77, Becker 58
Braham 71, Lakeview Christian Academy 37
Brainerd 64, St. Michael-Albertville 59
Breckenridge 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70
Brooklyn Center 82, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 78
Browerville/Eagle Valley 65, Sebeka 57
Byron 76, Cannon Falls 53
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 54
Canby 75, Ortonville 58
Cass Lake-Bena 68, Red Lake 65
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 76, Wabasso 51
Central Minnesota Christian 60, Lac qui Parle Valley 54
Cherry 78, Cook County 31
Christ’s Household of Faith 75, Spectrum 57
Cloquet 84, Duluth Marshall 70
Dawson-Boyd 51, Renville County West 39
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75, Frazee 67
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48
Elk River 68, Maple Grove 55
Esko 69, Crosby-Ironton 60
Fosston 78, Climax/Fisher 63
Hastings 70, Henry Sibley 65
Hawley 62, Barnesville 61
Hill City 54, Isle 51
Hillcrest Lutheran 66, Rothsay 52
Hills-Beaver Creek 69, Heron Lake-Okabena 61
Holy Angels 72, Bloomington Kennedy 69
Hutchinson 69, Willmar 58
International Falls 74, Bigfork 34
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Pine Island 44
Lake City 38, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 36
Lanesboro 79, Kingsland 62
Legacy Christian 66, Hill-Murray 52
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Watertown-Mayer 57
Lewiston-Altura 80, St. Charles 71
Litchfield 70, Melrose 67
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68, Bertha-Hewitt 50
Luverne 58, Pipestone 55
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60, Grand Meadow 42
MACCRAY 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 47
Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 34
Maple River 94, Jackson County Central 68
Mayer-Lutheran 60, Norwood-Young America 54
Milaca 84, Pine City 67
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Hope Academy 56
Monticello 74, North Branch 43
Moose Lake/Willow River 83, Chisholm 66
Mountain Lake Co-op 62, Red Rock Central 54, OT
Murray County Central 63, Edgerton 41
NCEUH 60, Park Christian 44
New Prague 59, Delano 58
New Ulm Cathedral 49, Springfield 48
North St. Paul 52, Tartan 49
Osakis 58, Minnewaska 33
Osseo 82, Coon Rapids 43
Owatonna 55, Red Wing 46
Paynesville 66, Royalton 45
Pequot Lakes 68, Detroit Lakes 35
Perham 55, Pelican Rapids 49
Redwood Valley 74, Montevideo 56
Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35
Rockford 99, Glencoe-Silver Lake 93
Rush City 62, Foley 49
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62
Sauk Centre 49, St. Cloud Cathedral 43
Simley 53, St. Thomas Academy 33
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 70, OT
Southwest Minnesota Christian 91, Adrian 46
Spring Lake Park 75, Blaine 70, OT
St. Croix Lutheran 50, Fridley 37
St. Croix Prep 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44
St. Peter 71, New Ulm 47
Totino-Grace 65, Anoka 53
Triton 59, Winona Cotter 39
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, United South Central 33
Twin Cities Academy 78, Minneapolis Henry 48
Two Harbors 66, Eveleth-Gilbert 44
Upsala 71, Northland 57
Verndale 58, Onamia 28
Virginia 75, Mesabi East 58
Waconia 65, St. Cloud Tech 54
Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Staples-Motley 47
Warroad 73, Crookston 35
Waseca 71, St. James Area 41
Windom 74, Worthington 71
Winona 55, Northfield 49
Wrenshall 89, Silver Bay 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56
Albany 68, Melrose 24
Austin 64, Mankato East 57
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 26
Bemidji 55, Sartell-St. Stephen 44
Bethlehem Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
Bigfork 75, Littlefork-Big Falls 36
Brainerd 62, St. Cloud Apollo 49
Breck 70, St. Paul Academy 49
Browerville/Eagle Valley 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41
Byron 60, Cannon Falls 49
Cambridge-Isanti 49, Chisago Lakes 37
Canby 61, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Centennial 55, Rogers 46
Champlin Park 57, Park Center 47
Cherry 68, Deer River 42
Cristo Rey Jesuit 51, New Life Academy 43
Crosby-Ironton 65, Cromwell 48
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Maple Lake 27
Edina 76, Richfield 49
Elk River 45, Maple Grove 29
Fergus Falls 62, Alexandria 54
Floodwood 60, McGregor 34
Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Rockford 51
Goodhue 58, Pine Island 19
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 60, Win-E-Mac 43
Hawley 70, NCEUH 37
Henning 81, Pillager 47
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 62, New Ulm Cathedral 45
Hill City/Northland 73, Isle 42
Hill-Murray 51, Simley 34
Holdingford 56, Big Lake 26
Holy Family Catholic 91, Mound Westonka 66
Houston 57, Spring Grove 26
Hutchinson 76, Dassel-Cokato 33
Kasson-Mantorville 73, Rochester Lourdes 47
Kimball 62, Swanville 30
Kingsland 49, Lanesboro 27
Lake City 77, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
Lake of the Woods 65, Kelliher/Northome 61
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, Murray County Central 42
Litchfield 49, Annandale 46
Little Falls def. Mora, forfeit
Luverne 60, Pipestone 54
Mankato West 55, Albert Lea 52
Marshall 77, West Central 35
Minneapolis North 61, Minneapolis Washburn 47
Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53
Minnehaha Academy 63, Blake 49
Minneota 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 51
Minnetonka 83, Becker 73
Minnewaska 57, Paynesville 28
Mounds Park Academy 54, Nova Classical Academy 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 64, Eveleth-Gilbert 34
New London-Spicer 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28
New Prague 62, Delano 57, OT
New York Mills 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 31
North Branch 49, Monticello 45
Northern Freeze 59, Warroad 28
Osakis 52, Upsala 46
Osseo 75, Coon Rapids 73
Pequot Lakes 69, Pine River-Backus 68
Perham 65, Detroit Lakes 43
Pierz 41, Foley 36
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Caledonia 55
Princeton 57, St. Francis 45
Proctor 61, Hermantown 48
Randolph 96, Schaeffer Academy 28
Red Lake County 65, Bagley 20
Red Lake Falls 49, Thief River Falls 37
Red Rock Central 60, Edgerton 35
Red Wing 52, Owatonna 38
Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Andover 41
Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35
Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 26
Rocori 73, St. Cloud Tech 66
Roseau 52, Kittson County Central 32
Rothsay 39, Ashby 36
Rush City 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 49
Sebeka 56, Verndale 29
Shakopee 50, Prior Lake 38
Sleepy Eye 59, Nicollet/Loyola 44
Southland 60, Rushford-Peterson 56
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 95, Brooklyn Center 15
Spectrum 50, Onamia 45
Spring Lake Park 68, Blaine 40
St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Prep 43
St. Charles 50, Mabel-Canton 32
St. Croix Lutheran 64, Holy Angels 61
St. James Area 51, Blue Earth Area 43
Stewartville 54, Winona Cotter 50
Tartan 51, North St. Paul 45
Totino-Grace 69, Anoka 38
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 28
Underwood 81, Park Christian 34
Wabasso 71, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 31
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70, Laporte 8
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 60, Sacred Heart 51
Waseca 69, New Richland-H-E-G 45
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 67, Renville County West 47
Windom 63, Adrian 48
Worthington 89, Jackson County Central 80
Wrenshall 0, Silver Bay 0
Yellow Medicine East 73, Dawson-Boyd 26
Zimmerman 74, Milaca 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/