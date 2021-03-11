Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:49 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55, Lake Park-Audubon 46

Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 50

Albany 50, Mora 49

Alden-Conger 68, Mabel-Canton 60

Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Ashby 69, Parkers Prairie 43

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56, Red Lake County 48

Barnum 75, McGregor 37

Big Lake 77, Becker 58

Braham 71, Lakeview Christian Academy 37

Brainerd 64, St. Michael-Albertville 59

Breckenridge 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70

Brooklyn Center 82, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 78

Browerville/Eagle Valley 65, Sebeka 57

Byron 76, Cannon Falls 53

Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 54

Canby 75, Ortonville 58

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Red Lake 65

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 76, Wabasso 51

Central Minnesota Christian 60, Lac qui Parle Valley 54

Cherry 78, Cook County 31

Christ’s Household of Faith 75, Spectrum 57

Cloquet 84, Duluth Marshall 70

Dawson-Boyd 51, Renville County West 39

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75, Frazee 67

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48

Elk River 68, Maple Grove 55

Esko 69, Crosby-Ironton 60

Fosston 78, Climax/Fisher 63

Hastings 70, Henry Sibley 65

Hawley 62, Barnesville 61

Hill City 54, Isle 51

Hillcrest Lutheran 66, Rothsay 52

Hills-Beaver Creek 69, Heron Lake-Okabena 61

Holy Angels 72, Bloomington Kennedy 69

Hutchinson 69, Willmar 58

International Falls 74, Bigfork 34

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Pine Island 44

Lake City 38, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 36

Lanesboro 79, Kingsland 62

Legacy Christian 66, Hill-Murray 52

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Watertown-Mayer 57

Lewiston-Altura 80, St. Charles 71

Litchfield 70, Melrose 67

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68, Bertha-Hewitt 50

Luverne 58, Pipestone 55

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60, Grand Meadow 42

MACCRAY 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 47

Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 34

Maple River 94, Jackson County Central 68

Mayer-Lutheran 60, Norwood-Young America 54

Milaca 84, Pine City 67

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Hope Academy 56

Monticello 74, North Branch 43

Moose Lake/Willow River 83, Chisholm 66

Mountain Lake Co-op 62, Red Rock Central 54, OT

Murray County Central 63, Edgerton 41

NCEUH 60, Park Christian 44

New Prague 59, Delano 58

New Ulm Cathedral 49, Springfield 48

North St. Paul 52, Tartan 49

Osakis 58, Minnewaska 33

Osseo 82, Coon Rapids 43

Owatonna 55, Red Wing 46

Paynesville 66, Royalton 45

Pequot Lakes 68, Detroit Lakes 35

Perham 55, Pelican Rapids 49

Redwood Valley 74, Montevideo 56

Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35

Rockford 99, Glencoe-Silver Lake 93

Rush City 62, Foley 49

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62

Sauk Centre 49, St. Cloud Cathedral 43

Simley 53, St. Thomas Academy 33

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 70, OT

Southwest Minnesota Christian 91, Adrian 46

Spring Lake Park 75, Blaine 70, OT

St. Croix Lutheran 50, Fridley 37

St. Croix Prep 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44

St. Peter 71, New Ulm 47

Totino-Grace 65, Anoka 53

Triton 59, Winona Cotter 39

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, United South Central 33

Twin Cities Academy 78, Minneapolis Henry 48

Two Harbors 66, Eveleth-Gilbert 44

Upsala 71, Northland 57

Verndale 58, Onamia 28

Virginia 75, Mesabi East 58

Waconia 65, St. Cloud Tech 54

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Staples-Motley 47

Warroad 73, Crookston 35

Waseca 71, St. James Area 41

Windom 74, Worthington 71

Winona 55, Northfield 49

Wrenshall 89, Silver Bay 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56

Albany 68, Melrose 24

Austin 64, Mankato East 57

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 26

Bemidji 55, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

Bethlehem Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 45

Bigfork 75, Littlefork-Big Falls 36

Brainerd 62, St. Cloud Apollo 49

Breck 70, St. Paul Academy 49

Browerville/Eagle Valley 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41

Byron 60, Cannon Falls 49

Cambridge-Isanti 49, Chisago Lakes 37

Canby 61, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Centennial 55, Rogers 46

Champlin Park 57, Park Center 47

Cherry 68, Deer River 42

Cristo Rey Jesuit 51, New Life Academy 43

Crosby-Ironton 65, Cromwell 48

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Maple Lake 27

Edina 76, Richfield 49

Elk River 45, Maple Grove 29

Fergus Falls 62, Alexandria 54

Floodwood 60, McGregor 34

Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Rockford 51

Goodhue 58, Pine Island 19

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 60, Win-E-Mac 43

Hawley 70, NCEUH 37

Henning 81, Pillager 47

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 62, New Ulm Cathedral 45

Hill City/Northland 73, Isle 42

Hill-Murray 51, Simley 34

Holdingford 56, Big Lake 26

Holy Family Catholic 91, Mound Westonka 66

Houston 57, Spring Grove 26

Hutchinson 76, Dassel-Cokato 33

Kasson-Mantorville 73, Rochester Lourdes 47

Kimball 62, Swanville 30

Kingsland 49, Lanesboro 27

Lake City 77, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36

Lake of the Woods 65, Kelliher/Northome 61

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, Murray County Central 42

Litchfield 49, Annandale 46

Little Falls def. Mora, forfeit

Luverne 60, Pipestone 54

Mankato West 55, Albert Lea 52

Marshall 77, West Central 35

Minneapolis North 61, Minneapolis Washburn 47

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53

Minnehaha Academy 63, Blake 49

Minneota 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 51

Minnetonka 83, Becker 73

Minnewaska 57, Paynesville 28

Mounds Park Academy 54, Nova Classical Academy 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 64, Eveleth-Gilbert 34

New London-Spicer 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28

New Prague 62, Delano 57, OT

New York Mills 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 31

North Branch 49, Monticello 45

Northern Freeze 59, Warroad 28

Osakis 52, Upsala 46

Osseo 75, Coon Rapids 73

Pequot Lakes 69, Pine River-Backus 68

Perham 65, Detroit Lakes 43

Pierz 41, Foley 36

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Caledonia 55

Princeton 57, St. Francis 45

Proctor 61, Hermantown 48

Randolph 96, Schaeffer Academy 28

Red Lake County 65, Bagley 20

Red Lake Falls 49, Thief River Falls 37

Red Rock Central 60, Edgerton 35

Red Wing 52, Owatonna 38

Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Andover 41

Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35

Rochester Mayo 64, Rochester John Marshall 26

Rocori 73, St. Cloud Tech 66

Roseau 52, Kittson County Central 32

Rothsay 39, Ashby 36

Rush City 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 49

Sebeka 56, Verndale 29

Shakopee 50, Prior Lake 38

Sleepy Eye 59, Nicollet/Loyola 44

Southland 60, Rushford-Peterson 56

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 95, Brooklyn Center 15

Spectrum 50, Onamia 45

Spring Lake Park 68, Blaine 40

St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Prep 43

St. Charles 50, Mabel-Canton 32

St. Croix Lutheran 64, Holy Angels 61

St. James Area 51, Blue Earth Area 43

Stewartville 54, Winona Cotter 50

Tartan 51, North St. Paul 45

Totino-Grace 69, Anoka 38

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 28

Underwood 81, Park Christian 34

Wabasso 71, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 31

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70, Laporte 8

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 60, Sacred Heart 51

Waseca 69, New Richland-H-E-G 45

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 67, Renville County West 47

Windom 63, Adrian 48

Worthington 89, Jackson County Central 80

Wrenshall 0, Silver Bay 0

Yellow Medicine East 73, Dawson-Boyd 26

Zimmerman 74, Milaca 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

