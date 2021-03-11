Strong winds followed last night’s cold front

A cold front that passed through last night was responsible for yesterday's rain in the Chippewa Valley and even a few tornado warned storms in southeast Minnesota. Severe reports of ping pong ball to tennis ball size hail stayed on the Minnesota side of the border generally in the southeast suburbs of the Twin Cities.

The wind was strong overnight, with gusts peaking between 35 and 50 mph for most areas per the hourly wind gust observations at area airports. However, once the wind peaks at or above 50 knots which equals 58 mph, a storm report is automatically generated by the weather station.

That happened between the top of the hour reports at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport which reported a gust of 58 mph at 12:36am. To put that into perspective, 50 knots/58 mph is the minimum wind gust speed for a thunderstorm to hit severe thunderstorm warning criteria, and in this case it happened with the widespread wind behind the front and was not associated with any storm.

Gusts did wane throughout the day, but still topped out in the 20s and 30s this afternoon.

While temps weren't in the 50s and 60s like they were early this week, highs still managed the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will likely be the coolest day before we start another warm-up. There will be abundant sunshine with temperatures in the 20s early tomorrow morning warming into the low to mid 40s by afternoon. The wind will be much better and should be below 10 mph for most of the day.

Highs jump to the upper 50s possibly low 60s again for Saturday in what'll make for another wonderful weekend forecast. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday and a few more clouds building in Sunday afternoon.

Another low pressure system with a cold front arrives early next week with chances for rain and/or snow Monday into Tuesday.

There will be another slight chance for a weak system late Wednesday on St. Patrick's Day as temperatures start to cool down possibly to below average with highs only in the 30s and 40s to end next week.