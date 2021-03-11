State to pay $475K to family of pot suspect killed by dozer

READING, Pa. (AP) — The state of Pennsylvania will pay $475,000 to the estate of a man who died underneath a bulldozer that Pennsylvania State Police had used to chase him over a handful of marijuana plants. That’s according to a settlement revealed in court Thursday. Gregory Longenecker, a 51-year-old short-order cook and Grateful Dead fan, had fled into thick brush after being caught growing 10 marijuana plants on public land near Reading. His body was found under the treads of a Pennsylvania Game Commission bulldozer that state police had commandeered in pursuit. A federal judge is reviewing the settlement and is expected to sign off.