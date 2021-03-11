Soleil Moon Frye’s doc ‘Kid 90’ is a time capsule for Gen X

NEW YORK (AP) — Soleil Moon Frye, best-known as the plucky star of “Punky Brewster,” has gathered years of home videos, audio recording and diary entries that she saved from her teen years in the 1990s to make a new documentary for Hulu called “Kid 90.” The original intention for Frye, now 44, was to not be in the film at all but she learned so much by revisiting the past that it was only natural to include herself. Viewers will see Frye struggle with body image and experience young love and sex, loss and rejection. She also tries to forge her own path in Hollywood after becoming a household name.