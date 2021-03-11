She’s from where?! UWEC’s Ella Ierino’s hometown varies by game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- To us, hockey lineups are informative. To Ella Ierino, they're relaxing.

Each game, UWEC women's hockey player Ella Ierino hears her hometown as she skates to the line, and it rarely matches what's written on the lineup card.

"We had her from a desert in Africa last week," said Blugolds head coach Erik Strand. "I can't even pronounce it."

It all started with an unfortunate error. Ierino, a Duluth East grad was listed from Hermantown her first game.

"Her high school beat my high school when I was a senior, and I've never forgiven her even though she wasn't born yet for that," Strand said.

Each week, Strand picks a new hometown for his junior defenseman.

"Russia, Yugoslavia, all the Scandinavian countries, near the Arctic Circle in Canada," Strand said.

"I go search it, I like to look, it's calming to see what it looks like," Ierino said. "There's a lot of times when I'll text him and say "did you see this about this place?"

It gives Ierino a sense of relief, which is crucial before the biggest games of the season.

I'm a really nervous person when it comes to games," Ierino said. "It's one of those things I can take back and giggle about."

If Ierino spends a lot of time in the penalty box one game, the next she's usually from a city with a higher crime rate. But if she plays nice, she usually ends up on the beach.

Ierino will have a new hometown in game two of its playoff series Friday against UW-Superior. A win or a tie and the Blugolds will advance to the O'Brien Cup.