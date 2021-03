CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Clark County woman who police say stabbed two people over alleged infidelity is going to prison for six years.



That sentence was handed down Thursday by Judge Lyndsey Brunette to Shannon Liddell.



In October 2019 the Neillsville woman told police she caught her boyfriend in bed with another woman. Liddell told investigators she "lost it" and stabbed both of them several times. Both survived.