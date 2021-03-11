Portland pays $2.1 million in police shooting of Black teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, will pay more than $2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit arising from the police killing of a Black teenager in 2017. City commissioners apologized to 17-year-old Quanice Hayes’ family on Wednesday before approving the settlement. A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by the officer who killed Hayes on Feb. 9, 2017. Police were investigating an armed robbery when they discovered Hayes in front of a home and ordered him to keep his hands up. Officer Andrew Hearst fired three shots when Hayes appeared to reach toward his waistband. A fake gun was found nearby.