People 16 and older with certain medical conditions eligible for COVID vaccine starting March 29

Wisc. (WQOW) - On Thursday Wisconsin DHS announced who's next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including those with certain medical conditions.

By the end of the month, we'll be entering a whole new phase of vaccine eligibility where some members of the general public, who are 16 or older and considered at risk, can get their shot.

Beginning March 29, Phase 1C includes people with asthma, cancer, Down syndrome, heart disease, obesity and many other medical conditions.

"In Wisconsin, 1,837,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of Wisconsin DHS.

DHS officials are not asking patients to prove if they have any of these conditions.

They say they want to focus on accessibility instead.

"This is not about policing this," Willems Van Dijk said. "This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible."

With a limited supply, DHS officials are recommending providers sub-prioritize within eligibility groups, but it isn't required.

"For example, people who have multiple conditions, people who have conditions that are severe. For example, if they've required hospitalization, if they require frequent visits for IV medication. For example, someone who has diabetes or kidney disease who is on dialysis might be a higher priority than someone who has very mild kidney disease who's not on dialysis," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

And when you do schedule an appointment, local health officials ask that you show up so no vaccine goes to waste.

"We are increasingly having people who don't show up for appointments, and that does create challenges because once we open those vials of COVID-19 vaccine, we need to give them. And if we have a lot of no-shows, it does create challenges," said Lieske Giese, Director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

As of Thursday, about 70% of Eau Claire County's 65 and up population received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

So far, roughly 36,000 doses have been administered to Eau Claire County residents.

Depending on vaccine supply, DHS anticipates Wisconsin will be able to expand eligibility to all individuals 16 and older sometime in May.

Full the full list of who's eligible for Phase 1C, click/tap here.