Pelicans’ Redick out at least a week with heel inflammation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick underwent a non-surgical procedure to relieve inflammation and soreness in his right heel and will be out of the lineup for at least a week. The Pelicans said Redick will remain away from the team and continue to adhere to the NBA’s health and safety protocols while receiving follow-up treatment. The 36-year-old Redick has played a reserve role for the Pelicans this season. He’s averaged 8.7 points in 18.6 minutes per game. But Redick has seen his accuracy from 3-point range dip to 36.4% this season compared to 41.5% throughout his 15-year career.