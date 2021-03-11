Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden now needs to figure out how to spend the $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief. The president signed the aid package into law Thursday without a comprehensive plan in place to distribute all of the funds. A White House official says the administration will devote the coming weeks to deciding how to get out that mammoth sum. Congressional Budget Office estimates show that Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year.