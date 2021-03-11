Owner of boat that burned, killing 34, sells other vessels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of a scuba diving boat that burned and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people, has sold his two remaining vessels. The Los Angeles Times says Glen Fritzler of Truth Aquatics Inc. sold the dive boats to Channel Islands Expeditions. One new owner says Fritzler has no involvement in the company. The dive boat Conception was off the Channel Islands in 2019 when a fire broke out, killing a crew member and all of the passengers. The captain has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges. Truth Aquatics is facing wrongful death lawsuits from families of the dead.