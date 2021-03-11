Oregon man charged in 2 killings that were 2 decades apart

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the deaths of two men who disappeared 20 years apart. Christopher Lovrien was arrested in May in the 1999 disappearance of Mark Dribin after investigators said they identified him using DNA from a then-unknown suspect found in Dribin’s home. Authorities say while searching Lovrien’s home, they found the dismembered remains of another missing man, Kenneth Griffin. Authorities want the public’s help identifying other possible victims who went missing between the summer of 2019 and last May while living under an Interstate 205 bridge.