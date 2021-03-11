Motorcyclists return to the road as weather warms

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can expect to see more motorcyclists on the roads - now that the weather has warmed up.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, there are 550,000 licensed motorcyclists in the state. Last year, 1,500 motorcyclists were injured and more than half of the motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets.

There are ways to be safer.

Zachary Boxx, owner of Throttle Addiction in Eau Claire and a long time motorcyclist, says it is important for all drivers to be aware of their surroundings when on the road.

"If you are on a motorcycle, you need to ride defensively," Boxx said. "You always have to be on the lookout. It's not something where you want to ride distracted. You got to be watching, scanning cars as they are at crossroads, coming out. Best tip you can give anybody is wear a helmet. It's not necessarily the law here if you are over 18 in the state of Wisconsin, but it is always the best thing you can do to protect yourself."

Non-bike riders should always look twice as well. Since motorcycles are so much smaller than cars, they can be harder to spot.