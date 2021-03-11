Molson Coors says cyberattack impacting brewing operations

Molson Coors Beverage Co. says it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its brewing operations and shipments. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the Chicago-based company said it has hired forensic information technology firms to help it investigate the incident and is working to get its systems back up as quickly as possible. Molson Coors wouldn’t say how many facilities were impacted. The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the U.S., three in Canada and 10 in Europe. Molson Coors also wouldn’t say if the attack is related to the larger global attack on Microsoft Exchange email servers.