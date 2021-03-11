Man killed in St. Croix County crash

ST CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A River Falls man was killed in a crash earlier this week in St. Croix County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tower Road and Coulee Trail in the township of Troy at 5:58 a.m. on Tuesday.

When authorities arrived they found Derwin A. Robey, 76, dead.

They said Robey went off the road and hit a tree. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office.

It was the first fatal crash in St. Croix County this year.