Lawsuit over Rams’ move from St. Louis delayed to 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge intends to push back the trial for St. Louis’ lawsuit over the departure of the NFL’s Rams to early 2022. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Judge Christopher McGraugh on Wednesday cited Missouri Supreme Court guidelines for reopening courts during the coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns about finding enough jurors willing to sit for a trial that could last up to two months. McGraugh said he intends to reschedule the trial to Jan. 10. The trial had originally been scheduled for October. Neither side objected. The lawsuit pits St. Louis entities against Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL. The Rams left St. Louis in 2016.