Kauai community once again cut off by landslides after storm

HONOLULU (AP) — A community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai that was isolated by storm-triggered landslides three years ago is once again cut off after a landslide cut across a key road. The Kauai Emergency Management Agency says part of the Kuhio Highway will remain closed at least through Tuesday while officials assess the damage, remove debris and stabilize slopes. The landslide occurred after heavy rain battered the Hawaiian Islands for several days. The highway closure blocks off the town of Hanalei from the rest of the island. The county’s emergency managers said food supplies were available at stores and food pantries in the isolated communities.