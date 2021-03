EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The verdict is in for an Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting a child.



After a two day trial, a jury Wednesday found Curtis Weister guilty.

The victim ran into Weister in 2019, prompting him to come forward to police about being sexually assaulted in 2013 when he was six years old. He added he was sad, and feared for his life, and was afraid to tell.

Weister will be sentenced on May 17.

