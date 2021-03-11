Jennifer Garner invites families to have a ‘Yes Day’

“Yes Day,” which debuts on Netflix Friday, stars Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as the parents to three spirited kids who get to dictate everything that they do for 24-hours. It’s the first film Garner has produced in 10 years and it’s a particularly personal project too: She and her three kids have made Yes Days an annual tradition. But, she said, be forewarned: Yes Days can be draining. Garner says, “you feel like you were out partying, but really you’re just hungover from being so tired.”