Israel’s Netanyahu cancels UAE trip in pre-election setback

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called off a visit to the United Arab Emirates due to a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan. The abrupt cancellation of the high-profile visit dealt a setback for Netanyahu as he seeks re-election on March 23. He’d hoped to use the meeting with the UAE’s crown prince to boost his campaign but instead is forced to do damage control to protect fragile ties with the Jordanians. Netanyahu says there’s been a misunderstanding over a planned visit by Jordan’s crown prince to Jerusalem. In return, Jordan refused to allow him to fly through its airspace to the UAE.