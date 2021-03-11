Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media and a California-based management company say that Iranian authorities have arrested multiple producers connected to a prominent Iranian pop singer in exile. It’s Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior. The arrests come as Iranian social media has been awash with criticism of popular underground Iranian singer, “Sasy,” or Sasan Heidari Yafteh’s, new music video. The video features scenes with an American porn actress that conservatives see as tainting the country’s moral probity. In Iran, where the government retains tight controls over traditional media like newspapers and television, authorities have used courts to police social media platforms beyond their reach.