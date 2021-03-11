IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Several members of the International Olympic Committee are raising questions about the consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo organizers say that decision will be made before the torch relay starts on March 25. The Olympics open on July 23. Many unsourced reports in Japan say the decision has already been made. IOC officials have also hinted at the difficult choice. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto told a virtual session of the full Olympic membership that the situation in Japan and elsewhere was “challenging” in regard to the virus.