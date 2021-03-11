International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evangelical pastor Luis Palau, who was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own international ministry, has died. The 86-year-old died Thursday at his home in Portland, Oregon. He announced in January 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Palau moved to Oregon as a young man to attend Bible school and went on to found a sprawling ministry that reached millions worldwide, particularly in Spanish-speaking countries. He authored 50 books and held evangelical “festivals” that were his modern-day take on the more traditional crusades that boosted his mentor and idol to fame.