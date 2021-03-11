Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

MOUNT SINABUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung has unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes in another volcanic eruption. Monitors say the volcano on Sumatra island was shooting smoke and ash as high as 3,280 feet into the air and hot ash clouds were blowing to the southeast. Sinabung is one of two volcanoes currently erupting in Indonesia, and villagers have been advised to stay away. There were no casualties from Thursday’s eruption. An alert is being maintained at the second-highest level while authorities closely monitor the volcano after sensors picked up increasing activity in recent weeks.