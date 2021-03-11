Iditarod officials contact tracing after positive virus test

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A doctor working on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race says a musher who was removed from the race after testing positive for COVID-19 at a checkpoint is believed to have been exposed by a person who had been in his quarantine bubble before the race started. Dr. Jodie Guest says contact tracing related to Gunnar Johnson’s positive test Wednesday was underway, including trying to determine the identity of two mushers who had shared a tent with him. She says he was believed to have been exposed by someone who had been in a bubble with him before the race start.