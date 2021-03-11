Skip to Content

Groups sue over California county’s plan to drill oil wells

7:44 pm National news from the Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Environmental and community groups have sued a California county after the prime oil-drilling region approved a plan to fast-track thousands of new wells. The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a revised ordinance that could lead to approval of more than 40,000 new oil and gas wells over roughly 15 years. The Sierra Club and other groups asked a court Wednesday to order county leaders to set aside the ordinance. An attorney for one group calls it “a disaster for public health” in a region that already has some of the nation’s worst pollution. Supervisors argue that the industry provides good jobs and local production would be more environmentally sound than bringing foreign oil.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content