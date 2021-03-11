Friends, family mourn death of Houston’s Third Ward rapper

HOUSTON (AP) — Residents from Houston’s Third Ward are mourning the shooting death of Xavier Roberson, a rapper who used his music as a vehicle to highlight systemic racism and police brutality. The Houston Chronicle reports 31-year-old Roberson, who rapped under the moniker Obe Noir, was fatally shot early Monday, March 8. Houston police say witnesses heard gunfire around 3:40 a.m. before spotting him running down the street. A vehicle then drove around the block “as if chasing Roberson,” opened fire and fled, Police have not made an arrest in the killing, and a detailed description of the suspects was not available.