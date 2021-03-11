Skip to Content

European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts

9:29 am National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Leading European and Arab world diplomats announced potential “small steps” toward reviving the Mideast peace efforts after upcoming Israeli and Palestinian elections. The officials — from the U.N., EU, Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France — did not release any specific details, however. And the meeting came amid new tensions between Israel and Arab countries around Jerusalem. There have not been any serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in over a decade and it is unclear what the diplomats can do concretely to create conditions to bring the two sides closer together, especially without the participation of the United States. 

Associated Press

