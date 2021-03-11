Emperor’s mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table

NEMI, Italy (AP) — A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City has finally returned home. Officials on Thursday unveiled the mosaic at the Museum of Roman Ships, which was built in the 1930s specifically to house the treasures of two huge ceremonial ships Caligula commissioned in around AD 40. It’s unclear when the mosaic passed into private hands or how. But eventually it was purchased by a New York antiquities dealer and her Italian journalist husband, who shipped it back to New York and made a coffee table out of it. New York authorities seized it in 2017 and returned it to Italy.