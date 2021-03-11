UPDATE: Residents OK after Eau Claire house fire

UPDATE:

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Firefighters say the fire is out and everyone made it out safely but there are believed to be two cats inside.

The fire department says the home itself only has a little smoke damage.

There was no damage estimate available.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Firefighters in Eau Claire are spending their Thursday morning trying to put out a house fire.

The fire is at a house on the 3300 block of Gerrard Avenue. That is over by Bollinger Fields off of W. Hamilton Avenue.

A News 18 reporter on scene says there is smoke and heavy damage to the back of the house's attached garage.

A neighbor tells News 18 all of the residents got out safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated.