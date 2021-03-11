Doctor dispels concerns over COVID-19 vaccines

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Despite concerns from many over COVID-19 vaccines, a doctor with UW-Health said there's no need to worry.

Dr. James Conway, professor of pediatrics at UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said the concern he has seen most people having with getting the vaccine is how fast it was developed. But he said the reason the vaccines were able to be produced so quickly is because the process lacked the administrative speedbumps that are normally seen in the vaccine creating process.



Since the vaccine became available in the U.S., a growing amount of people are planning to get their dose according to a Pew Research study, but some, especially people of color, are hesitant.

Conway said that after four months of vaccine administration in the U.S., he has not seen any severe side effects in recipients.

"I understand why people were hesitant in the beginning, but you know, we've immunized 60 million people," Conway said. "We would have any information about even rare side-effects by now that people would need to be concerned about, and there's just been no safety signals whatsoever. What was found in the studies has held up to be true as we immunize tens of millions of people."

Conway said the only sacrifice made with the COVID-19 vaccine-making process was the lack of long-term study of recipients, but he said that is the case with many other vaccine trials.