Court rules against artist Peter Max over damaged works

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled against famed pop artist Peter Max in a dispute over millions of dollars’ worth of his works that were damaged in a warehouse during Superstorm Sandy. The German-born Max, whose distinctive psychedelic drawings have been widely reproduced on posters and postage stamps and exhibited in museums, claims an arbitrator’s $48 million insurance award was too low. Thousands of paintings, posters and other works were damaged at a warehouse in northern New Jersey when Superstorm Sandy hit the area in 2012. An attorney representing Max says he is reviewing the opinion and considering whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court.