California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state’s economy. Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits. Another $26 billion will go to the state government. Newsom will announce his plans for the money in mid-May. California’s legislative leaders said they’re interested in using the money to help people and small businesses. About $16 billion will go to local governments. That funding will be split between cities and counties.