Battling gusty winds with cooler and drier weather

It was certainly an active Wednesday with rain, strong gusty winds, and a few tornado warnings popping up south of the Twin Cities. While the Chippewa Valley dodged the severe weather threat, the gusty winds were still a nuisance.

Rainfall amounts were generally between 0.25'' and 0.5'' across the valley. Higher totals closer to 1'' landed out west near the MN/WI border.

Those stronger winds will stick around for most of your Thursday as the large low pressure center pushes east. Wrapping cold air and a few other very weak waves will pull wind speeds from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Thursday. Dry air will fall in behind this front so we will see our mostly cloudy start turn to sunshine. We'll hold onto clear sky overnight as lows drop into the 20s, before we fight for 40 on Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

By the weekend we'll start rebounding back towards the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. The sunshine sticks around and our chance for rain holds off until late Sunday, so it'll be another nice weekend.

Don't forget to set the clocks forward an hour Saturday before bed. We spring ahead at 2 am Sunday morning.