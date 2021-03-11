Authorities in Hungary deny opposition radio’s frequency bid

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s media regulator has denied an application from one of the country’s last independent radio stations to regain its broadcasting frequency. Klubradio, a liberal station that regularly features opposition politicians and opinions critical of Hungary’s right-wing government, has been broadcasting online only since last month. Hungary’s Media Council earlier refused to extend its broadcasting license, saying it had committed repeated infractions of media law. Now the Council rejected a new application to regain the frequency Thursday. Critics of Hungary’s government say the decision is part of a campaign to silence critical media in the country. Klubradio called the Media Council’s decision “unlawful” and vowed to continue broadcasting online.