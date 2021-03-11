At Air Force One base, intruder given up by ‘mouse ears’

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force investigative report says an intruder on Feb. 4 spent several hours on the suburban Washington air base that operates the Air Force One presidential aircraft and other planes. He eventually was arrested, but not before entering the base without proper credentials, slipping through a malfunctioning gate at the flight line and boarding a plane. He went unchallenged until his unusual headgear drew attention. He was wearing what the report described as “a bright red or pink cap that partially covered his ears and had distinctive balls on top that looked a little like mouse ears.”