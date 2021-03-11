Asian shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in Asia after broad gains lifted several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street. Tokyo’s benchmark rose 1% while Chinese indexes slipped as investors cashed in on recent surges in share prices. Oil prices fell slightly and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.54%. On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels. The S&P 500 added 1%. The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill into law. Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.