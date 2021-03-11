AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds divisions. The public’s worry about the virus is dropping even as people still in mourning express frustration at the continued struggle to stay safe. And while vaccines offer real hope for ending the scourge, about 1 in 3 Americans don’t intend to get one. The most reluctant: Younger adults, people without college degrees, and Republicans.