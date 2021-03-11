Amid pandemic, UK delays imposing post-Brexit border checks

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Thursday that it is delaying the imposition of checks on some goods from the European Union to give businesses more time to prepare for new post-Brexit rules. The U.K. government says it is postponing full border controls until Jan. 1, six months later than planned, because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the move risks worsening relations with the EU, which is already angry at a series of unilateral British decisions over trade. The two sides are also sparring over coronavirus vaccines, with European Council President Charles Michel claiming the U.K. had imposed an “outright ban” on coronavirus vaccine exports. The U.K. strongly denies that.